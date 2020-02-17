Pauline Hanson demands Chinese company is stopped from taking water in drought-stricken Outback

Senator Pauline Hanson has demanded a Chinese company be stopped from taking water from the ground in a drought-stricken community to be bottled and sold.

Joyful View Garden Real Estate Development Resort company has been granted the go-ahead to run a commercial water extraction facility in Queensland’s Southern Downs.

Speaking to A Current Affair, Ms Hanson said those who approved the project have no common-sense.

‘You don’t allow, especially a Chinese company, to come in and start extracting water for commercial purposes and selling it at a profit when towns and schools can’t provide the water there for the township,’ Senator Hanson said.

‘These are bureaucrats, these are people with no common sense. You don’t do that in a country that is going through droughts. We are fools here, we have just been selling ourselves out to the highest bidder and we’re going to have nothing left at the end of the day.’

Residents in the drought-ravaged region are already being limited to just 80 litres of water each a day with some towns having to truck water in after dams ran dry.

The water mining operation, located at the Cherrabah country resort, is just 40km away from one such town, Stanthorpe, that has been trucking in water for weeks.

Southern Downs Regional Council approved the development just before Christmas that allows the Chinese company to extract 96 million litres of water each year from an underground aquifer for the next 100 years.

Locals farmers Peter Keogh and Ben Usher say even the test pumping for the water extraction facility has affected their springs and reservoirs.

‘It’s embarrassing that our council would do it. You know, fair dinkum. Drought or no drought here, you know this issue is just not right, even when it’s good times, you’re still going to drain the water here,’ Mr Usher said.

Both farmers would like to see the federal government step in to review the project.

Cherrabah Resort operators have announced they will donate this year’s water quota to local charities and irrigators after community outrage and also said they will not take any water from the aquifer during drought.