Pauline Hanson has called on the government to ‘tighten up’ immigration laws after a new report revealed 50,000 migrants who were denied asylum in Australia remain in the country.

The One Nation leader slammed the current lengthy appeals process that is being blamed for the backlog, saying migrants should not be allowed to apply for asylum online.

Ms Hanson said asylum seekers – the majority coming from Malaysia, China and India – have been arriving in Australia via plane by the thousands on tourists visas, only to apply to stay in the country as asylum seekers.

‘It’s absolutely ridiculous and I’ve been on about this for quite some time. When they actually come to country they put an appeal to AAT (the Administrative Appeals Tribunal),’ she told Today on Monday.

‘Then they are giving a bridging visa, they’re entitled to work like any other Australian.

‘A lot of ones that are applying in Malaysia – that’s the biggest country that we have mostly visa holders – there was nearly 2,000 in January alone that are over staying.

‘They come here as tourists and apply to stay in the country as asylum seekers. Most of them don’t get to stay. About 90 per cent are denied the right to stay in Australia.’

The Queensland senator’s rant comes after The Sydney Morning Herald reported 46,391 people are awaiting deportation from Australia as the government struggles to deal with a backlog.

Meanwhile, about 38,000 of those who travelled to the country by plane are still waiting to hear back on their refugee status.

According to government figures, 1,931 people from overseas arrived in Australia seeking asylum during the month of January, resulting in fewer than five involuntary deportations and 19 voluntary deportations from those who were denied.

Of those 1,931 people, 255 came from India, 83 from Fiji, 61 from the Philippines and 309 from China.

Only 3.3 per cent of those who travelled from China end up being granted a protection visa, the publication said.

The remaining 546 were from Malaysia, where tourists can obtain electronic travel authority from travel agents.

‘If they can apply online from Malaysia, and India is another one, and China – they’re the three countries. Well, they should be looked at whether they go embassy to get their visa,’ Ms Hanson added.

‘Don’t allow them to do it online because it can take up to two years for their knock back and then they work in the period of time, they get all the money they want to, then just before it comes down, they will fly out of the country.

‘It’s a joke. It’s absolutely ridiculous. We’ve got to tighten up the laws in the country. They should not be able to use our services and the AAT to apply for asylum seeker.

‘The government should make their decision based on those facts. They should not be able to appeal against it.’

Late last month, Labor’s home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally delivered her first major policy speech since taking on the portfolio, saying Australia has changed from a nation built by permanent residents to an economy reliant on temporary visas.

She also repeated earlier warnings that people smugglers have switched their business model from boats to planes, with 100,000 asylum seekers arriving by air over the past six years.

The number of people on temporary visas in Australia has jumped from 1.8million to 2.2million over the past four years.

Australia is now home to the second largest temporary migrant workforce in the world, behind the United States.

Senator Keneally acknowledged the importance of attracting skilled labour but accused the government of doing nothing to reduce its ‘exacerbating’ reliance on temporary migrants.

Ms Keneally suggested asylum seekers arriving by plane had been exploited by unscrupulous employers.

‘There’s nothing wrong with claiming asylum – it’s an important right,’ she said in October.

‘However, in 90 per cent of these particular cases, the individuals are not legitimate refugees and are often being trafficked to Australia for the explicit purpose of being exploited.’