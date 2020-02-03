Pauline Hanson slams calls for a zero blood alcohol limit for ALL drivers after deaths of four kids

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has slammed calls for an overhaul of Australia’s laws after an alleged drunk-driver mowed down four children as they walked to get ice cream.

Experts called for the blood-alcohol limit to be dropped to zero after the horrific crash at Oatlands in Sydney’s north-west on Saturday.

Senator Hanson appeared on the Today show on Monday morning to discuss the zero-tolerance approach to curb drunk-driving related deaths.

She said she didn’t support calls to reduce the blood-alcohol limit to zero.

‘Society is now 0.05 alcohol limit and I think that is fair,’ she told Today host Karl Stefanovic.

‘People will still drink more. We have to get tough on the sentencing that we have now to try and stop it.’

‘For a person to go out and have one or two beers after work, they’re not a menace on the road. So to reduce it to zero, I don’t think that’s fair.’

‘I think for those people who just want to have one or two beers, I think they should be entitled to have that.’

The legal blood-alcohol concentration limit for driving in Australia is currently 0.05 per cent.

Calls for the overhaul of drink-driving laws have come from Dr John Crozier of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.

Dr Crozier said the government should follow in the footsteps of European countries such as Slovakia and Romania, where the legal limit is 0.00, or Scandinavian countries, where it has been lowered to 0.02.

‘We have it as a requirement for all commercial drivers and poignant deaths like this, it’s reasonable to further explore whether we should have a zero blood-alcohol requirement for all drivers,’ he told The Daily Telegraph.

Stefanovic said he was left devastated when he watched news coverage of the crash on Saturday.

The father-of-three said: ‘If they were my children who had been knocked over by someone who was driving allegedly at 0.15, three times over the legal limit, I would not care if that person never saw the light of day again.

‘Pauline is 100 per cent right. There needs to be tougher sentencing. How else are we going to stop this from happening?’

Driver Samuel Davidson is facing 25 years in prison but Senator Hanson called for even tougher sentencing laws and said: ‘Throw away the key for the rest of his life.’

Last night it emerged the alleged drunk is the son of a retired police detective and had allegedly been drinking at home with friends before the tragedy.

Davidson has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter and high-range drink driving.

The 29-year-old builder was allegedly three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit when his Mistubishi Triton mounted the kerb and slammed into a group of seven children on a footpath.

Siblings Antony Abdallah, 13, Angelina Abdallah, 12, Sienna Abdallah, eight, and their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr were killed.

Three others were seriously injured, including an 11-year-old boy and two girls, aged 10 and 13, who were taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital. The boy remains in a serious but stable condition and both girls are stable.

The seven children, all from the same extended family, had been walking to buy ice cream when they were struck just before 8pm on Bettington Road, one of the main thoroughfares through Oatlands.