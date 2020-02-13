Paulo Autuori takes charge of Botafogo for fifth time

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Veteran Brazilian manager Paulo Autuori has been named head coach of Botafogo for a fifth time, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old replaces Alberto Valentim, who was sacked after the team’s 3-0 defeat to local rivals Fluminense in the Carioca championship on Sunday.

“Welcome back home,” Botafogo said in a brief statement published on social media. The club did not disclose the length of the contract.

Rio de Janeiro-born Autuori, who began his managerial career as a teenager in 1975, had previous spells in charge of Botafogo in 1986, 1995, 1998 and 2001.

He led the club to their second and most recent Brazilian Serie A title in 1995 before leaving the following year to take charge of Portugal’s Benfica.

Autuori’s last coaching position was with Colombia’s Atletico Nacional, with whom he parted ways last May after a poor run of results.