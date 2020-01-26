Paulo Dybala gives controversial response to Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate question

Paulo Dybala has risked the wrath of his team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo by refusing to name him as better than Lionel Messi

Paulo Dybala is one of a few lucky players that have played alongside both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The mercurial rivals have 11 Ballon d’Or wins between them, with both having scored over 600 career goals.

Former Palermo forward Dybala plays with Ronaldo for Juventus and Messi for Argentina, and has now refused to answer the question on everyone’s lips.

He told the Guardian: ”I’m the only player who shares a dressing room with both and people only see the tip of the iceberg, not the work beneath.

“They haven’t won all they’ve won because they’ve been lucky.

”And, yeah, I know people have to ask but they must know what I’m going to say.”

When pushed for an answer in the Messi vs Ronaldo debate, he added: “I can’t answer that.”

The former La Liga rivals have recent outlined their respect for one another following years of head-to-head battles, and suggested that they could be friends off the pitch.

Ronaldo told RMC Sport when asked about their rivalry: “I really admire the career he has had so far.

“He has already said that he had trouble when I left the Spanish league because it is a rivalry that he appreciates.

“It is a good rivalry that exists in football, but this is no exception.

“Michael Jordan had rivals in basketball, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were great rivals in Formula One.

“The only common point between all the big rivalries in the sport is that they are healthy.”

Messi had previously said: “It was nice to play against Cristiano, he made Madrid a stronger side.

“I said at the beginning of the season that Madrid would miss him, as any team would.

“It made a lot of Madrid fans a bit angry but that is the reality.

“Any team would miss him. He scores 50 goals a season and he was the key player for them, of course they were going to miss that.”