Payet on target, Marseille strengthen grip on second spot

PARIS, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Marseille cemented their second place on French Ligue 1 table as Dimitri Payet’s goal lifted them to a 1-0 win over bottom side Toulouse on Saturday.

Andre Villas-Boas’ side are now nine points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain after playing one more game. The capital-based PSG will host Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

“Today we needed a moment of inspiration, and Payet gave it to us,” said Villas-Boas.

The French striker scored the winner six minutes into the second half to wrapped up the victory for Marseille, who have won 10 of their last 12 league games. It was the former West Ham forward’s eighth goal of the season.

“After Payet’s goal the match completely changed, we sat back to defend and Toulouse had the ball,” Villas-Boas continued.

Toulouse, sit at the last on table with only 13 points from 24 games, have not tasted the feeling of winning in league campaign since Oct. 19, 2019, when they beat Lille 2-1 at home.

Marseille also extended their lead over the third-placed Rennes to eight points as Rennes were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Brest later on the day.

Elsewhere, Monaco were still striving for a spot in the European competitions next season as Islam Slimani scored the winning goal to help them claim a 2-1 away victory over Amiens.

The victory moved Monaco to fifth in the table, only trailed by five points to the fourth-ranked Lille.