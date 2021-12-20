Payrolls increase, but Pennsylvania’s labor force and workforce participation continues to decline.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) —

(AP) — According to new state data, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell for the ninth consecutive month in November, and payrolls increased, but the labor force and workforce participation rate both shrank.

According to state Department of Labor and Industry figures released Friday, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.7 percent from October’s rate.

In November, the national rate was 4.2 percent.

Pennsylvania lags behind the majority of other states, ranking 40th out of 50.

The labor force shrank for the sixth month in a row, falling by 10,000 to 6.3 million, despite a 6,000 increase in the number of employed people, according to a survey of households.

Just before the pandemic, the state’s labor force had reached a new high of almost 6.6 million people.

It has dropped to its lowest point since 2005.

Meanwhile, after reaching a seven-year high just before the pandemic, Pennsylvania’s labor force participation rate has dropped to its lowest level since 1987.

Payrolls in Pennsylvania grew by 13,500 in November, bringing the total to 5.8 million, according to a separate survey of employers.

About 70% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the pandemic have been recovered in Pennsylvania.

According to state statistics, payrolls reached a record high of 6.1 million just before the pandemic.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rates were lower in 40 states in November, higher in none, and unchanged in ten.