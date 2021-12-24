PCR test delays have thrown Christmas Day plans into disarray as Britons wait for results.

With just hours until Christmas Day, people across the country are still waiting for PCR test results to confirm whether they can see their families or not.

With only hours until the big day, and as cases continue to rise across the UK, anecdotal evidence has emerged that PCR results are taking longer than the NHS website’s suggested one to three day turnaround time.

Despite the fact that isolation periods for the fully vaccinated have been reduced, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be isolated on Christmas Day, and many are still waiting to find out if they will be among them.

Yamikani Ali, a 22-year-old events assistant, sent a postal PCR swab on Monday to make sure she wasn’t infected with the virus, which is spreading rapidly in London.

Her housemates, who sent them after her, received their negative results on Thursday night, but she has yet to hear back.

“On the LFTs I’ve been doing at home, I’ve had no symptoms and no positives.”

“However, I have a relative who does daily lateral flow tests that are negative but whose PCR results are positive,” she explained.

“It’s a real pain in the neck.”

It means that the Christmas Day she had planned to spend with her older sister at her London home is now in jeopardy.

However, it comes just one day after I revealed that people seeking PCR tests without Covid symptoms in order to “feel safe” ahead of the holidays were putting strain on the system.

There is also little guidance for those who take a PCR test when it is not recommended, with only those who are experiencing symptoms being advised to remain at home until their results are received.

Despite a series of negative lateral flow tests (LFTs), Spencer Cooper, 23, underwent a PCR test on Tuesday after feeling unwell.

He was planning to visit family in London, but he said he didn’t want to risk it without confirmation because he has “vulnerable family members” and “it seems just about everyone I know has it.”

NHS Test and Trace launched an investigation on Christmas Eve to find out where he got his result.

