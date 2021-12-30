PCR tests: Covid at-home test bookings have been rationed to prevent labs from becoming overburdened.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it would temporarily halt the online booking service during periods of unusually high demand for home PCR kits in order to keep the flow of tests into labs under control.

This, according to the organization, will help maintain maximum operational capacity and avoid backlogs.

Processing capacity in laboratories has already been increased to provide “winter surge capacity,” according to the report.

It came as a result of a spike in demand for Covid-19 tests, as well as slower deliveries over the holiday season, causing a shortage of supply.

The Welsh government has agreed to send England four million PCR and lateral flow tests in response to a shortage in England.

For several days, home delivery slots for instant lateral flow and PCR tests were limited or unavailable on the Gov.uk website.

People waiting for lab results have experienced delays as well, with pharmacies reporting depleted stocks and patchy deliveries of lateral flow tests.

Increased demand for rapid lateral flow tests means authorities will have to “constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply,” according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid in a letter to MPs on Wednesday.

This would take the form of temporary pauses in ordering or receiving tests during periods of high demand, according to the UKHSA.

Dedicated testing order routes are available to people who live or work in vulnerable settings, such as Adult Social Care.

Mr Javid also stated that in January and February, the supply of lateral flow tests would be tripled from a pre-Omicron plan of 100 million to 300 million per month.

“We are delivering record numbers of lateral flow tests to pharmacies across the country, with over 8 million test kits made available to pharmacies between today and New Year’s Eve,” a UKHSA spokesperson said.

“Since mid-December, we’ve added 100,000 PCR booking slots per day, and we’re continuing to rapidly expand capacity – with over half a million tests performed on December 23 alone, and delivery capacity doubled to 900,000 PCR Infosurhoy uk news summary.

