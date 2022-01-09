Peacekeeping forces from the Collective Security Treaty Organization are stationed in Kazakhstan.

Russian, Belarussian, Armenian, Tajik, and Kyrgyz military units are among the forces.

On Thursday, a Russia-led military alliance dispatched peacekeeping troops to Kazakhstan, where massive riots erupted as a result of nationwide protests over high fuel prices, prompting the government’s resignation and the declaration of a state of emergency.

In a statement, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) said it had decided to send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan to help stabilize and normalize the country’s situation.

It also stated that among the CSTO’s peacekeeping forces are military units from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The peacekeeping forces were dispatched by Russian Air Force planes, according to the statement.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had previously requested assistance from the CSTO, a military alliance made up of six former Soviet republics and Russia, to put an end to riots in the country, which he described as a “terrorist threat.”

At the European Commission’s daily news conference on Thursday, Nabila Massrali, a spokeswoman for the EU diplomatic service, noted Tokayev’s decision to ask “assistance from the heads of the CSTO to send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time in order to stabilize the situation.”

At the same time, she emphasized that “such an intervention should respect Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and independence.”

The bloc, in a statement issued on Wednesday, urged all parties involved in the unrest in Kazakhstan to exercise restraint and responsibility.

In a statement, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry stated that it supports Kazakhstan’s efforts to return the country to normalcy.

According to the report, Belarusian soldiers will be deployed to Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO peacekeeping force.

“Belarus stands ready to assist the friendly Kazakh people and will uphold its alliance obligations,” the statement stated.

Protests erupt in a country that was once part of the Soviet Union.

On January 1, protests erupted.

2, when drivers in the oil-rich Mangystau region of the country staged protests against huge price hikes for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which later spread to the city of Aktau.

Supportive demonstrations erupted in the western cities of Atyrau, Aktobe, and Oral, which are home to the country’s petroleum and natural gas reserves.

