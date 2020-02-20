Peachey keen to prove himself at Titans

Tyrone Peachey says he’s finally settled on the Gold Coast but ironically admits the same can’t be said about his role at the Titans.

The utility endured a frustrating first season at the Titans last year and hopes to impress new coach Justin Holbrook when he runs out for the Indigenous All Stars on his home ground on Saturday night.

“I’ve played five-eighth for a big block of pre-season, I’ve been in the centres then off the bench,” he said.

“I’ve been everywhere, but Justin hasn’t locked in any positions yet – at least I’m hoping that he hasn’t.

“I’ll try and have a good performance this week and next week against Brisbane (in an NRL trial game).

“I’d like to lock down a starting spot, but wherever Justin wants to put me I’m happy to play.”

Holbrook’s tenure began promisingly, the Titans impressive in reaching the semi-finals of the NRL Nines.

“He has us competing every day and he wanted to go there (Nines) and try and change that perspective of everyone thinking we’re wooden spooners,” Peachey said.

That’s a welcome message for Titans fans, who hope Peachey can reach his potential after struggling with the move north from Penrith last season.

“I’ve definitely settled up here, I love the place now and it probably took a year to grow into that,” he said.

“I just had a little girl born on the Gold Coast so it’s special in my heart. I’m pretty motivated to go into the season have a good year.”