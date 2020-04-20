Pedestrians Can Take Over the Roads Under New Emergency Rules From Department of Transport

Someone in the government has twigged that asking people to maintain social distancing guidelines while on a tiny stretch of pavement is ridiculous, and so local authorities are being given the okay to temporarily let pedestrians take over roads while there’s less traffic about.

The updated guidance, which is temporary, addresses how traffic authorities can go about informing the public of any changes to Traffic Regulation Orders (TFO) and relaxes the requirements placed on them for the duration of the pandemic. Adequate notice is usually required via channels like local newspapers and on-site signage, but given the need to give pedestrians more space as well as the lack of cars on the road, the process has been made less of a headache.

Hackney council is already implementing measures to give over certain roads to pedestrians which will take pressure off parks and green spaces. Brighton is also taking advantage of the new relaxing of rules by closing down its seafront road, Madeira Drive. Councillor Anne Pissaridou, chair of the city’s environment, transport and sustainability committee, said:

“Madeira Drive is a long, wide road right by the seafront and will create an extra safe open space for local people in the area to use for their daily walk or bike ride. It will provide a traffic-free place for the many residents in that area who do not have access to a garden.

“Practising social distancing is making us all aware of the importance of public spaces and making us rethink how we use them, but I would also ask that cyclists and pedestrians respect each other’s space and safety in this shared area. We’re all in this together.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this change so quickly and are considering other locations to see if we can extend this to other roads in the city.”

An open letter sent to transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris calls got more action of this ilk, with Brompton Bicycle CEO Will Butler-Adams urging for the “vast amounts of currently underused road space” to be reallocated to allow people the option to travel by foot or bicycle and keep the requisite distance from one another, without worrying about getting ploughed into b a car. [Forbes]

