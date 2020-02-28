Pedro Neto misses open goal in horror miss as Wolves progress in Europa League

Wolves striker Pedro Neto suffered an embarrassing miss during the 3-2 defeat to Espanyol this evening

Wolves are into the last-16 of the Europa League after a 6-3 win over Espanyol on aggregate.

But Pedro Neto suffered an embarrassing miss in the closing stages.

With the second-leg tied at 2-2, the Wolves forward the chance to put his side ahead at the death.

After racing beyond the last man, beating Espanyol goalkeeper Andres Prieto, Neto had the goal at his mercy.

But without looking up, the forward swung his left foot at the ball, sending it wide of the left-hand post.

Espanyol fans behind the goal took great delight in Neto’s misery.

As did fans on social media.

“Like he didn’t know where the Neto was (sorry),” one joked.

“Lmao wow,” one said.

“Give him a rugby goal and he’ll too miss it,” wrote another.

“I can’t believe this!” a fourth said.

“How did Neto not score that!?” questioned a fifth.

“Pedro Neto, what have you done..” one added.

Espanyol went up the other end and found the net, Jonathan Calleri netting for his hat-trick.

Wolves still go through despite being beaten on the night.

The other scores so far tonight are as follows:

FC Basel 1-0 Apoel Nicosia (4-0 agg)

Gent 1-1 Roma (1-2 agg)

LASK 2-0 AZ Alkmaar (3-1 agg)

Malmo 0-3 Wolfsburg (1-5 agg)

Istanbul 3-1 Sporting Lisbon (4-4) – into extra time.