Pedro Pens Farewell Note To Chelsea Fans On Instagram

Pedro Rodriguez Ledesma officially said goodbye to Chelsea fans although it would have been better had he departed with one final game for the Blues. The 33-year-old player thanked Chelsea management and his teammates for a memorable stay as he enters a new phase of his football journey.

Pedro is out of contract and is set to join A.S. Roma next season. He confirmed his departure after spending five years at Stamford Bridge. He was unable to see action in the Champions League last-16 match due to a shoulder injury. The Spanish football player dislocated his shoulder in the FA Cup final against Arsenal and has since undergone surgery.

“Thanks a lot to the club’s board, to the coaches and team-mates I’ve had, and of course to the fans: thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family. I’ve been very happy here, you’ve made me feel like home,” Pedro wrote on his social media account.

Pedro had a great run with the Blues. He was part of the 2016-17 squad that won the Premier League title that season. Aside from that, he was also part of the FA Cup and Europa League in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively, Goal reported.

“It’s been a pleasure and an honor to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world’s best football leagues,” Pedro said.

Even before Pedro suffered the shoulder injury, the Spaniard had already signed a pre-contract to play for Roma. He agreed to finish the season with the Blues but ended up playing his 137th Premier League match in that FA Cup final.

“It was his last Premier League game, but the impact he has had here is huge,” Frank Lampard said in a previous post. “He is here for the remainder of games, but a big player of the club leaves and the spirit of the club I saw afterward was pretty special.”

Aside from Pedro, another player who formally said goodbye is Willian Borges da Silva. The Brazilian also penned his farewell note on social media and is believed to be headed to Arsenal F.C.