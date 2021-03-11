Peel, Burov take aerials golds at World Championships

ALMATY, March 10 (Xinhua) — Laura Peel of Australia and Maxim Burov, representing the Russian Ski Federation, came out winners in the individual aerials competitions at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

In the women’s event, Peel left her most difficult trick for the final phase of the competition. After qualifying in third place going into the superfinal, Peel finished a Full-Full-Full to get 106.46 points and wrapped up her second career gold medal.

The silver medal went to Ashley Caldwell of the United States, who also performed a Full-Full-Full in the superfinal for 101.74 points.

Liubov Nikitina representing Russian Ski Federation rounded out the podium with 94.47 points for her Full-double Full.

In the men’s superfinal, Burov stomped his double Full-Full-double Full to earn 135.00 points and his second straight aerials World Championships title.

“It was very hard to defend the title today, so I’m really happy about my results and the gold medal,” said Burov.

Second place belonged to Christopher Lillis of the United States, who finished the competition 1.5 points behind Burov with a double Full-Full-double Full.

Burov’s teammate Pavel Krotov ranked third with 127.50 points for the same jump as Burov and Lillis.

The 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships in Almaty will put on its final competition day with the Aerials Mixed Team event. Enditem