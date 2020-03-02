Infosurhoy

Pelicans G Redick (hamstring) out at least two weeks

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks with a left hamstring strain, the team announced Sunday.

An MRI confirmed the strain for Redick, who sustained the injury during New Orleans’ 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

The Pelicans said Redick will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Redick is averaging 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his first season with New Orleans after signing a two-year, $26.5 million deal in July. He is shooting a robust 45.2 percent from 3-point range.

The 35-year-old has averaged 13.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 890 career games with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Pelicans.

