Pelosi has reportedly told Democrats that the next coronavirus aid package will exceed $ 1 trillion

During a private conference call with Democrats on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Said that at least $ 1 trillion would be needed for the next corona virus relief package.

Last month, Congress passed a $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package, and Pelosi said the next bill will build on that, the callers said Bloomberg news. Pelosi said there needs to be more direct payments to individuals, expanded unemployment insurance and additional funds for food stamps, and the wage protection plan that provides small business loans.

A lawmaker said Bloomberg news Pelosi also said that the bill should help state and local governments, especially in areas with no more than 500,000 residents. While the house is scheduled to be back in session on April 20 at the earliest, Pelosi said she wants the package to be adopted this month. President Trump was asked about a second round of direct payments to Americans on Monday night, and he said this was “absolutely considered”.

