Pelosi responds to a coronavirus stimulus deal and indicates a possible vote

WASHINGTON – Hours after the Senate and White House signed a bipartisan contract for a coronavirus stimulus package worth $ 2 trillion, House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Said Wednesday that the legislation would would help American workers – but she didn’t specify exactly when the house will go on with it.

In a statement, Pelosi signaled that the agreement that resulted from the negotiations between Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was an improvement over the original GOP proposal, but not so far goes like the plan she published earlier this week.

“This bipartisan legislation takes us far to meet the needs of the American people,” said Pelosi.

While the spokeswoman said it met some of the Democrats’ demands, she didn’t say if or when or how the house would take it if the Senate passed it as expected.

“House Democrats will now review the final provisions and legal text of the agreement to determine how to proceed,” said Pelosi.

In television interviews later on Wednesday, Pelosi sounded more bullish on the bill. “We hope the Senate takes the bill so that we can bring it down to the house,” Pelosi told PBS NewsHour.

She told CNN that the house would not accept the bill until 24 hours after the Senate passed the law, so “we can actually show them what the bill is so they know what they’re voting on.”

“What is important is that we recognize the good that is on the bill – appreciate what it does, don’t judge it for what it does not because we have more bills,” said Pelosi.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York may have threw a wrench into the trial during his daily press conference when he scolded the deal and said, “It would be really terrible for New York State.”

“The $ 2 trillion bill – what does that mean for the New York government? It means $ 3.8 billion. $ 3.8 billion sounds like a lot of money … but we see a shortfall, a decrease in sales $ 9, $ 10, $ 15 [billion] Dollars, ”he said. “This response to this virus has probably already cost us $ 1 billion.”

“This is a drop in the bucket,” said Cuomo. “I spoke to our house delegation this morning … I told them you couldn’t.”

Pelosi told CNN: “I totally agree with him, governors need more money.” She proposed to deal with these problems in later legislation. “This won’t be the final bill,” she told PBS.

House legislators are back in their districts, and leadership has suggested that taking them back to Washington to vote is too complicated, as some have tested positive for COVID-19, a coronavirus-related disease, and others have done so themselves Quarantined It could also be logistically difficult to return due to travel interruptions.

With such a comprehensive law, lawmakers would normally vote in person and record a recorded upward or downward vote. However, due to the situation, the democratic leaders have informed members that they want to adopt it with unanimous consent or voting.

In either case, the entire house would not have to be present and legislation could be passed as long as most members of the house remain in their boroughs. However, a single member could fail the entire process if it objects. A report by House Democrats last week examining options says the house could adopt a change in the rules that would increase the number of people required to object to a unanimous consent .

During the flu pandemic of 1918, the report said the house used the unanimous consent option to pass critical laws because it was a national emergency.

Democrats have come to the conclusion that remote voting is off the table. Another option would be proxy voting, in which a member names another member who casts the vote on their behalf.

Pelosi said there had been enough grumbling about the bill that she didn’t think unanimous consent was a realistic option.

“This will not happen. The Republicans have told us that this is not possible on their part,” she told reporters. Pelosi said voting is “a possibility”.

“What I would like to see, because this is a $ 2 trillion bill, I would like to see a good debate on the floor,” she said. “People will say yes or no on both sides, and then we’ll take a vote. “

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Announced early Wednesday morning after an agreement was reached that the Senate would vote on it later in the day. In a letter to his colleagues, Schumer said that his members were ready to unanimously vote to speed up the review of the measure.