Pelosi says agreement near with White House on coronavirus aid

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said the House was ready to vote on a multibillion-dollar coronavirus aid package but wouldn’t say if President Donald Trump had signed on to the deal.

‘The three most important parts of this bill are: Testing. Testing. Testing,’ she said in remarks from outside her office on Capitol Hill. ‘This legislation facilitates free Corona virus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured.’

She also pointed out the legislation contains ‘two weeks of paid sick leave and family and medical leave for those affected by the virus. And for those who lose their jobs we are strengthening unemployment insurance is a critical step to protect workers economic security.’

She spoke ahead of President Trump’s news conference, which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

But the question she did not answer was if the administration has signed on. Over the past two days the speaker and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who Trump tasked with working on the deal, have spoken 20 times. The last time came shortly after Pelosi finished talking to the cameras.

Trump said negotiations are continuing but said Democrats weren’t ‘giving enough.

‘We just don’t think they are giving enough,’ he said at his Rose Garden press conference. ‘We don’t think the Democrats are giving enough. We are negotiating.’

Earlier Friday, Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sent a note to colleagues saying ‘if we reach agreement, we’ll vote on it. If not, we will vote today on our bill, which incorporates nearly all of what the administration and Republicans have requested.’

In his note, Hoyer acknowledged ‘how frustrating the past 48 hours have been.’

‘The speaker has literally been working around the clock to achieve a bipartisan agreement on our further response caused by the coronavirus pandemic,’ he said.

House members have been on hold all day Friday waiting to vote.

Pelosi said late Thursday night that she and the Trump administration were close to agreement package to reassure anxious Americans, hoping to calm teetering financial markets amid the mounting crisis.

‘We have – are near – to an agreement,’ Pelosi said, emerging from her office at the Capitol shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke eight times on Thursday, according to the speaker’s office, a negotiation that comes as the Pelosi and the president do not appear to be in direct contact.

The two spoke another 12 times on Friday.

‘Negotiations are going very well. This has been a bipartisan effort,’ Mnuchin said on CNBC Friday morning ahead of the markets opening. ‘I think we are very close to getting this done.’

Trump – who tasked Mnuchin with making a deal with Pelosi – has been pushing for the inclusion of a payroll tax cut but Democrats, and many Republicans, are against including that measure.

‘If you want to get money into the hands of people quickly & efficiently, let them have the full money that they earned, APPROVE A PAYROLL TAX CUT until the end of the year, December 31. Then you are doing something that is really meaningful. Only that will make a big difference!,’ he wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

A payroll tax cut is not part of the current negotiations between Pelosi and Mnuchin.

And the president indicated Thursday he didn’t support the House package even as his Treasury chief was in negotiations with the speaker.

‘No, there are things in there that had nothing to do of what we are talking about. It is not a way for them to get some of the goodies they have been able to get for the last 25 year,’ Trump said at the White House.

The Senate, meanwhile, canceled its scheduled recess next week so the upper chamber can vote on the package after its passed by the House. If it’s approved by the Senate, it would go to Trump’s desk.

‘Notwithstanding the scheduled state work period, the Senate will be in session next week,’ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote on Twitter. ‘I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong.’

The potential deal between Congress and the White House would cap a tumultuous week in which Washington strained for a comprehensive response to the outbreak that is testing the nation’s political, financial and health care systems.

It builds on an emergency $8.3 billion package approved last week and is aimed at providing additional health and financial resources to arrest the sudden spread of the pandemic and the kind of economic fallout unseen in a generation. Pelosi promised in a letter to colleagues that a third package was yet to come.

The new sick leave benefit would require businesses to provide up to 14 days of paid leave to workers who are home quarantined with the virus, with the federal government reimbursing them through tax credits. The bill enhances unemployment benefits for the jobless and boosts food and nutrition programs for working families, students and seniors.

The late announcement was intended to boost confidence, Democrats said.

‘We felt that putting together something that the American people can see cooperation on between the two parties in this difficult moment would be a confidence builder,’ said Rep. Richard Neal, D-N.J., the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, joining Pelosi at the Capitol, ‘and I think that we approached it that way.’

Meanwhile, the Capitol, White House and Supreme Court all declared themselves off limits to the public for now, symbols of a nation hunkering down.

Democrat Joe Biden, President Donald Trump’s chief rival, criticized him for playing down the threat for weeks and promised if he becomes president to ‘always tell you the truth.’

Amid a wave of closures and cancellations, the coronavirus question got personal for Trump and some members of Congress.

Just days after meeting Trump and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the communications chief for Brazil’s president, Fábio Wajngarten, tested positive for the coronavirus. A photo of the president, the senator and Wajngarten shows the trio shoulder-to-shoulder at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend.

It was the first time someone infected with the virus was known to have been in close proximity to the president.

Scott said he was isolating himself. Trump, 73, said he was unworried.

‘We had dinner in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire delegation,’ Trump told reporters at the White House. ‘But we did nothing very unusual. We sat next to each other for a period of time.’ Asked whether he should be tested, Trump replied, ‘I am not concerned.’

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said ‘the White House is aware of public reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation’s visit to Mar-a-Lago last weekend tested positive for COVID-19’ though; confirmatory testing is pending.

She said: ‘Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time.’ GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was also at Trump’s club on the weekend, joined a growing list of lawmakers who have chosen to isolate themselves as a precaution.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a month-long restriction on travel from most of Europe, set to begin at midnight Friday night. He said Thursday that he was considering other major restrictions, such as limiting travel to domestic hot spots like California and Washington state, without spelling out how he would manage such an extraordinary effort. The State Department issued a global advisory cautioning U.S. citizens to ‘reconsider travel abroad.’

So far, the administration’s haphazard response and the stalemate in Congress have resulted in more uncertainty as the crisis roils the financial markets and rewrites daily life for Americans.

Biden and Bernie Sanders, the other main contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, delivered their own speeches the day after Trump’s prime-time address to the nation.

Biden called for free virus testing, temporary pop-up hospitals and paid leave for all Americans to help cover paychecks as workers self-quarantine, care for the ill or lose jobs over the virus.

‘No president can promise to prevent future outbreaks, but I can promise you this, when I’m president we will be better prepared, respond better and recover better,’ Biden declared.

Sanders also proposed swift federal intervention and money to help people suffering in their health or finances.

As talks between Pelosi and Mnuchin continued, lawmakers from both parties expressed alarm after what they called heated and testy briefings with Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health, and other public health officials. Lawmakers were particularly frustrated that U.S. officials have tested relatively few patients.

‘We’re basically, in my opinion, flying blind,’ said Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.

As classes, sports events, concerts and conferences were canceled across the nation, Trump said he will halt his signature campaign rallies, telling reporters he needs a ‘little separation until such time as this goes away.’ Biden and Sanders said they would no longer hold large political gatherings and their staffs would work from home as the race for the presidency moved online.

The storied Smithsonian said it was canceling all public events and will temporarily close its network of museums and the National Zoo, starting Saturday. And Trump proposed postponing this summer’s Olympics in Japan for a year, too.

The financial markets endured another day of alarming slides and the Federal Reserve moved to try to ease the disruptions by announcing that it will sharply increase its purchases of short-term Treasury bonds.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to be over it.

While Trump said all European travel except from Britain would be cut off, there were clarifications and criticisms of the cornerstone of his attempt to curtail the crisis.

Homeland Security officials said the new travel restrictions would apply only to most foreign nationals who have been in the Schengen Area at any point in the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States. The area encompasses most European countries, among them France, Italy, German, Greece, Austria and Belgium.

The restrictions don’t apply to legal permanent residents, immediate family of U.S. citizens or others identified in the proclamation signed by Trump. Vice President Mike Pence said the administration is also asking travelers returning to the U.S. from Europe to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days.

But some health officials, and even a former high-ranking Trump administration official, suggested Trump’s European travel restriction was futile because the virus is already widespread on U.S. soil.

‘In two weeks, we will regret wasting time and energy on travel restrictions and wish we focused more on hospital preparation and large scale community mitigation,’ Trump’s former homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert, tweeted Thursday.

Trump claimed falsely Thursday that the U.S. is currently screening all Americans and foreigners who are entering the country, saying, ‘people coming in have to be tested.’ And he claimed that those who return are being forced to isolate themselves, adding: ‘It’s going to be a pretty strong enforcement of quarantine.’ No widespread quarantine orders have been announced.