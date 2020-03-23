Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Xinhua) — A staff member in U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s office has tested positive for the coronavirus, Pence’s office announced Friday.

It is the first known positive test to date for a White House staffer, according to local media reports.

“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus,” Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, said in a statement.

“Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Miller said.

U.S. President Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus last week, according to the White House.

Pence had not been tested for the coronavirus this week, citing guidance from the White House doctor, said a report by The Hill.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has topped 18,563 as of 18:30 Eastern Standard Time Friday, with 227 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.