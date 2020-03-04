Peng Liyuan thanks Sri Lankan students for backing China’s anti-coronavirus fight

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) — Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has written back to a group of students from a girls school in Sri Lanka, expressing her appreciation for their support for China’s fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and encouraging them to make contributions to carrying forward China-Sri Lanka friendship.

In her reply letter on Monday, Peng told the students from Devi Balika Vidyalaya that their letter and paintings had been received at the special moment when China is fighting the novel coronavirus disease.

The paintings are very good and full of love, which demonstrate the sincere friendship of the Sri Lankan people to the Chinese people, Peng said, adding that President Xi and she like them very much.

Noting that love is the strongest strength against diseases, she said that since the COVID-19 outbreak, Sri Lankan people from all walks of life have spontaneously held activities to send blessings and best wishes to China, expressing their care and support.

At present, China, with its people united as one, is making all-out efforts to combat the epidemic, Peng said, adding that their prevention and control efforts are yielding positive results.

China has confidence, capacity and certainty to prevail over the epidemic, she said.

China-Sri Lanka friendship has a long history, she said, adding that from the students, she foresees the future of friendship between the two peoples.

Peng also said she hopes the Sri Lankan students will seize the day, study hard and become young envoys for promoting the bilateral friendship.

Recently, 43 student representatives from about 2,000 students in the Sri Lankan public school jointly wrote to Peng and attached their paintings to show support for China’s battle against the epidemic.