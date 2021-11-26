Peng Shuai: A man claiming to know the athlete claims the WTA chief ‘ignored’ her request not to be disturbed in an email.

WTA chief ‘ignored’ Peng Shuai’s email requesting not to be disturbed, according to a man who claims to know the athlete.

The disappearance of the French Open and Wimbledon doubles champion, who has been missing since accusing China’s former vice-premier of forcing her to have sex, has piqued international interest.

The WTA has led the charge for proof that she is safe and a full investigation into the sexual assault allegations she made in a 1,600-word blog post on November 2.

The allegations were quickly taken down after they were posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Mr Ding, whose relationship with Ms Peng is unknown, tweeted what appears to be a screenshot of the email Ms Peng sent to the WTA chief, accusing Mr Simon of “turning a blind eye” to her message.

Ms Peng’s email to Mr Simon, he said, reads: “At the moment, I do not want to be disturbed, and especially [can you]not hype up my personal affairs.”

I want to live in peace.

Thank you once again for your thoughtfulness.”

Mr Ding claimed that the email was “avoided,” and that Mr Simon had given Ms Peng’s contact information to more than ten media outlets and tennis players, causing her to be “disturbed.”

Mr Ding went on to say that the tennis prodigy is in Beijing and has “complete freedom of movement.”

Following widespread allegations that China’s top female tennis player’s recent appearances were staged, he stated that there is “absolutely no supervision, pressure, or punishment.”

