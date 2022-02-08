Peng Shuai’s stage-managed Olympic performance overshadows China’s former USA star Eileen Gu, who won the first gold medal.

At the Big Air event, the Chinese tennis player sat next to Thomas Bach but left before the medal ceremony.

BEIJING – Peng Shuai, dressed in a black bobble hat with the five Olympic rings on the front and a black jacket adorned with a number of pro-China badges, appeared to the uninitiated as any other spectator.

At the landing of the Big Air event, she sat next to IOC president Thomas Bach, where Eileen Gu was attempting to win China’s third and arguably most anticipated gold medal of the games.

Before switching nationalities to that of her mother Gu Yan in 2019, the San Francisco-born skier competed for Team USA and won a World Cup title.

The Chinese government hopes that she will be the Games’ face.

Two more gold bags to go.

The massed local media had their camera lenses focused on the spot in mid-air where Gu would soon be; however, a few yards to the right (and closer to the ground), the international media had their backs to the action, cameras and phones instead trained on Peng, subtly trying not to attract the attention of the beefed-up security that were in attendance on an important day for the Games organisers.

Bach had been sitting next to her in the athletes’ enclosure before moving on to speak with some German team members.

Peng was deafeningly quiet after he moved, occasionally looking at her phone. She was flanked by some Germans and an American competitor, both of whom seemed to barely notice her.

Gu’s final trick, which earned her a gold medal, was captured on her phone, setting up the possibility of a historic treble.

“I’m really glad she came today,” Gu said later.

“When athletes from other sports come and pay attention to smaller sports like free skiing, it’s a huge honor.”

“I’m so glad she’s happy and healthy and back doing her thing.”

Peng had made an appearance at these Games for the second time.

On Saturday, she watched China play Norway in mixed curling and had dinner with Bach, during which he said.

