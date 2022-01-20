Penguins are relocating to new areas of Antarctica as a result of climate change.

As a result of climate change, penguins are expanding their range in Antarctica.

New colonies of gentoo penguins have been discovered by a Greenpeace expedition, which had previously preferred warmed sub-Antarctic waters.

As climate change warms the frozen continent, penguins have been discovered in areas where they previously couldn’t live because it was too cold.

A Greenpeace expedition discovered a new colony of Gentoo penguins at Andersson Island, on the east side of the Antarctic Peninsula, where it had never been seen before. Gentoo penguins are suited to warmer sub-Antarctic waters.

The expedition also discovered Gentoos for the first time in an unexplored archipelago just off the peninsula’s northern tip, as they continue to migrate south as the continent grapples with the effects of climate change.

“We are witnessing a climate crisis right in front of our eyes.

“We’re seeing a ‘Gentoofication’ process in the Antarctic, where this species of penguin is spreading into new habitat and breeding further south: a biological manifestation of sea ice loss,” said Louisa Casson, a Greenpeace Protect the Oceans campaigner onboard the Arctic Sunrise.

New York’s Stony Brook University has scientists on board as well.

These are some of the farthest south records for Gentoo penguins breeding on the Antarctic Peninsula’s eastern side, where the ice was too thick for them to successfully raise chicks until recently.

Only one solitary Gentoo nest had been discovered this far south before this discovery.

On Andersson Island, however, researchers have discovered a colony of 75 Gentoo chicks.

Penguins are a’sentinel’ species, meaning they can warn humans ahead of time if they are in danger, and they are also a good indicator of the Antarctic ecosystem’s health.

However, the Antarctic is undergoing significant changes as a result of the rapidly changing climate and industrial fishing.

Chinstrap penguin colonies on Elephant Island have declined by as much as 77 percent in the last 50 years, according to a recent expedition.

