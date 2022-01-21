Penn says it will collaborate with the NCAA to help transgender athletes.

Penn says it will collaborate with the NCAA to help transgender swimmers.

PHILADELPHIA — The University of Pennsylvania said it will work with the NCAA to implement the NCAA’s newly adopted transgender athlete standards.

Lia Thomas, who swam for Penn’s men’s team before transitioning, has qualified for the NCAA swimming and diving championships in March 2022.

She will compete in the 200-yard, 500-yard, and 1,650-yard freestyle events for women.

The Ivy League school issued a statement Thursday saying, “Penn Athletics is aware of the NCAA’s new transgender participation policy.”

“In support of our student-athlete, Lia Thomas, we will work with the NCAA on her participation in the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship under the newly adopted standards.”

Transgender participation in each sport will be governed by the policy of the sport’s national governing body, which will be reviewed and recommended to the NCAA Board of Governors under the new guidelines, which were approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday.

When a sport’s national governing body is absent, the sport’s international federation policy takes over.

If no international federation policy exists, the IOC’s previously established policy criteria will take precedence.

In a statement announcing the guidelines, NCAA President Mark Emmert said, “Approximately 80% of US Olympians are either current or former college athletes.”

“This policy alignment ensures consistency and strengthens the link between college sports and the United States Olympic Games.”

Lia Thomas of Pennsylvania watches a swim meet on Saturday, Jan.

Philadelphia, on August 8, 2022.

Chris Szagola/AP

Beginning with the 2022 winter championships, the NCAA policy takes effect immediately.

Penn did not respond to a request for comment on how the policy would impact Thomas right away.

When Thomas started breaking records this year, the NCAA’s rules on transgender athletes came back into focus.

She spent her first three years on the men’s team before switching to the women’s team after transitioning.

If a transgender student-athlete loses eligibility due to the policy change, the Board of Governors recommends that NCAA divisions allow for additional eligibility.

They can do so as long as they follow the NCAA’s new rules.

