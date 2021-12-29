Penn State claims that the decision to deny tenure to a professor was not based on gender dysphoria.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Penn State University is disputing the claim made by the former director of its solar ecology program that they were denied tenure in March 2020 due to gender dysphoria.

The university stated Tuesday in response to a federal civil rights lawsuit that Jeffrey R Brownson, who identifies as transgender, was denied tenure because he did not meet the stringent requirements for promotion.

According to Penn State, Brownson’s transgender status and alleged gender dysphoria disability had no bearing on the tenure decision.

Brownson’s preferred pronouns are “theythemtheir,” according to the university’s filing in the US Middle District Court.

In July, a former associate professor in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.

Brownson, who had been a member of the Penn State faculty since 2007, was involved in the development of the university’s 2,500 megawatt solar photovoltaic system.

In denying them tenure, the State College resident claims that Penn State acted with “malice andor reckless indifference, including but not limited to acting with transphobic hatred.”

Gender dysphoria, a medical diagnosis of “clinically significant distress” associated with being transgender, was the catalyst for the actions that cost them their jobs, according to the complaint.

For wrongful termination, sex and disability discrimination, and wrongful termination, the former professor seeks unspecified damages.

Penn State is requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed, claiming that the complaint does not allege that it was aware that Brownson was transgender.

It asserts that one can be transgender without experiencing gender dysphoria.

The university claims that the complaint lacks facts to support allegations of discrimination, and that no violation of public policy was alleged in support of the wrongful termination claim.

It also claims that administrative remedies for the hostile work environment claim were not exhausted.

Penn State wants Judge Malachy Mannion to order a more specific statement in support of Brownson’s allegations if the motion to dismiss is denied.

Brownson’s complaint that the decision to deny tenure incorrectly classified “my work” in comparison to contemporaries who had been promoted had prompted the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to issue a right-to-sue letter.

