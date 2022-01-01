Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center welcomes its first New Year’s baby.

Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center welcomed its first New Year’s baby.

1, 2022, and will be known as a New Year’s baby for the rest of his life.

Carter Hayes Sisti, who was born at 8:12 a.m. on Saturday, holds the distinction of being the first New Year’s baby born at Penn State’s recently opened medical center.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, which opened in October, is now accepting patients.”

Carter was born to MaKayla Spraglin and Stephen Sisti of Enola and weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length, according to Schindo.

“I’m also delighted to report that Carter and his family are doing well,” she added.