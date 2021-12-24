Penn State University has won the right to purchase a fraternity house that was closed after a student died as a result of hazing.

Penn State won a major legal victory on Tuesday in its years-long battle to purchase the former fraternity house where a student was killed during a night of drinking and hazing.

The university won a lawsuit claiming that a 1928 deed gave it the right to compel the sale of the former Beta Theta Pi house because it is no longer used as a fraternity house.

Judge Brian Marshall of Centre County gave the university and the fraternity’s national chapter six months to reach an agreement.

If the two parties cannot agree, arbitrators may be called in to determine the purchase price.

Marshall issued his decision two months after a three-day trial.

Among those who testified were University President Eric Barron, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims, and State College Borough Manager Tom Fountaine.

“I believe a young man’s life could have been saved if people cared about him,” Barron testified when asked about his decision to authorize the fraternity’s permanent revocation.

“As an institution, any death is terrible, but we couldn’t ignore the evidence, and we needed to send a very clear message that this would not be tolerated.”

Barron testified that Jim Piazza, the father of Timothy Piazza, a 19-year-old engineering major who died in February 2017 after multiple falls down stairs at a pledging event, pushed “very, very hard” to make sure the house wasn’t used as a fraternity after his son’s death.

Jim and Evelyn Piazza watch as Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, announces the findings of an investigation into the death of their son Timothy Piazza, a Penn State University fraternity pledge (photo at right).

The two exchanged emails on a regular basis about the property’s future.

Jim Piazza suggested demolish the building, repurpose it as an engineering building with Tim’s name on it, or — at the very least — buy the land.

