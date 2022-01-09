Penn State will use EEG equipment to research how people react to advertisements.

Penn State will investigate how people respond to advertisements using EEG technology.

Companies want to be on your mind.

They want to see how you react to their advertisements so they can figure out what works best for marketing their products.

They can now do so figuratively.

In the psychology department at Penn State, tests to measure brain activity have long been used to study learning behaviors.

Penn State Harrisburg, on the other hand, is now using medical-grade equipment to figure out what people want.

In a marketing study to see how people react to advertisements, new products, and websites, researchers are using EEG, which is traditionally used to measure electric activity in a patient’s brain to diagnose brain tumors, epilepsy, and sleep disorders.

Are they ecstatic?

Do they appear to be interested?

Is it possible that they are bored?

“Imagine going into a sales call and instead of just doing the sales call, you could see what your client was thinking and experience in their head instead of just what they’re telling you,” said Darrell Bartholomew, assistant professor of marketing at Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Business Administration.

“So it’ll help you figure out if they’re really interested in your pitch, and which part of your pitch piqued their interest.”

We saw this as an opportunity to use the EEG equipment.

However, we saw it as an opportunity to focus on working with local businesses and conducting more cutting-edge consumer behavior research.”

Bartholomew is collaborating on the research with Siddharth Bhatt, an assistant professor of marketing in Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Business Administration, Stephen Hampton, an assistant professor of marketing in Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Business Administration, and Thomas Baker of iMotions.

Participants in the study watched a video or other type of advertisement while wearing EEG equipment.

The goal is to capture a person’s emotions as they watch advertising material using technology.

“By combining all of that data, you can really understand whether the stimuli they’re receiving is actually capturing their attention or not,” Bartholomew explained.

“It would be nice to… when you spend all of this money on advertising.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy