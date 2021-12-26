PennDOT continues to push for more funding, but Republican leaders remain skeptical.

Yassmin Gramian, the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, has been meeting with legislators in recent weeks to promote the agency’s three-pronged approach to closing an annual funding gap of (dollar)8.1 billion.

She’s touting a plan to replace nine major bridges with tolls, using an additional (dollar)4 billion in federal funds over the next five years, and implementing a series of recommendations from a task force appointed by Gov. Chris Christie.

Package delivery fees, surcharges for rides from services like Uber and Lyft, and eventually switching from the gasoline tax to fees paid for miles driven are among the ideas floated by Tom Wolf.

She claims the changes are necessary because the state only spends (dollar)6.9 billion on roads and bridges each year, when it should be spending (dollar)15 billion to maintain one of the country’s largest road and bridge networks.

Wolf wants the state to gradually transition away from the nation’s second-highest gasoline tax, eventually charging motorists a fee for each mile driven.

Gramian said she’s been well received and that legislation to allow some of the fees demanded by the Democratic administration will be developed early next year.

Republican legislative leaders, who control both the House and Senate, have stated that they are willing to move on issues such as returning state police funding to the general fund rather than the Motor License Fund and considering electric vehicle fees.

However, there is little indication that lawmakers will move forward with the large-ticket items that the agency claims it requires.

Switching to a mileage-based fee, according to Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Johnstown, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, is “a non-starter” for him and “kind of a slap in the face” for motorists who would pay hundreds of dollars more per year.

He has also backed legislation to prohibit bridge tolling, a plan that is being challenged in court by the cities of South Fayette, Bridgeville, and Collier, who claim PennDOT did not obtain individual approval to pursue tolls on each bridge.

“I believe there are a few areas, such as electric vehicles, where we can make a difference…

