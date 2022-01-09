PennDOT has lifted speed and vehicle restrictions on many central Pennsylvania roads as the threat of icy conditions has passed.

PennDOT has lifted speed and vehicle restrictions on many central Pennsylvania roads as the threat of icy conditions has dissipated.

All speed and vehicle restrictions on roads in PennDOT District 8 (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York Counties) have been lifted.

According to a press release, these weather restrictions include Tier 4 vehicle restrictions on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County and Interstate 81 from Interstate 83 in Dauphin County through Lebanon County to the Schuylkill County line.

Route 22322, which runs from Interstate 81 in Dauphin County to the Juniata County line, now has a 45-mph speed limit.

In the region, there are no other weather-related restrictions.

Despite the fact that PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be aware of icy areas.

PennDOT will keep treating roads until they are all clear.

By going to www.511PAcom, drivers can check conditions on over 40,000 miles of roadway, including 2,900 miles of color-coded winter conditions.

511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras for free and 24 hours a day.

511PA can also be accessed via a smartphone app for iPhone and Android devices, by dialing 5-1-1, or by viewing regional Twitter alerts on the 511PA website.

Motorists should also give plow trucks plenty of room when driving near them, according to the department.

Additionally, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck plowing or spreading winter materials for their own safety as well as the safety of plow operators.

PennDOT reminds drivers to keep an emergency kit in their cars.

Non-perishable food, water, a blanket, a small shovel, and warm clothing should all be included in a basic kit.

When putting together an emergency kit, drivers should consider special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies, and medications, and pack accordingly.

PennDOT also reminds residents that downloadable materials, such as emergency kit checklists for the home and car, and emergency plan templates, are available at www.Ready.PAgov or by downloading the free ReadyPA app for Apple or Android devices.

The ReadyPA website also has information on how citizens can participate in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities.

Ice is expected into the early afternoon, with a January chill expected to follow…

