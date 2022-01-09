PennDOT imposes a speed limit on a section of Route 22322.

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Route 22322 in south central Pennsylvania due to icy road conditions.

From Interstate 81 in Dauphin County to the Juniata County line, the speed limit on Route 22322 has been reduced to 45 mph.

Commercial vehicles must move to the right lane on highways with speed limits, according to a press release, adding:

On Interstate 78 in Lebanon County and Interstate 81 from Interstate 83 in Dauphin County through Lebanon County to the Schuylkill County line, a Tier 4 vehicle restriction remains in place.

Commercial vehicles are not permitted on roadways where Tier 4 of the Commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan is in effect.

Additionally, while restrictions are in place, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs, motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating the roads, motorists should be aware of icy areas.

PennDOT will keep treating roads until they are completely clear.

Motorists can check road conditions on more than 40,000 miles of roadway, including 2,900 miles of color-coded winter conditions, by going to www.511PAcom.

511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to over 1,000 traffic cameras, and it is free and available 24 hours a day.

511PA can also be accessed via a smartphone app for iPhone and Android devices, by dialing 5-1-1, or by monitoring regional Twitter alerts on the 511PA website.

When driving near plow trucks, the department also advises motorists to give plenty of room.

Motorists should never attempt to pass a truck plowing or spreading winter materials for their own safety and the safety of plow operators.

PennDOT reminds drivers to keep an emergency kit in their cars.

Non-perishable food, water, a blanket, a small shovel, and warm clothing should all be included in a basic kit.

Motorists should consider special needs of passengers when packing an emergency kit, such as baby food, pet supplies, or medications.

Road conditions in Central Pennsylvania are expected to be ‘dangerous’ on Sunday, according to forecasters.

PennDOT has imposed travel restrictions on some roads ahead of a wintry mix forecast for Sunday.