PennDOT is the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT),

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are imposing additional vehicle restrictions in response to winter weather conditions across the state.

Depending on changing conditions, additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates may be implemented.

These restrictions are in addition to the ones announced earlier today.

According to a press release, restrictions are being updated and strengthened based on road conditions and reports from first responders, law enforcement, and PennDOT and PA Turnpike personnel.

“Now that we are in the midst of this storm, it is critical that our commercial trucking industry partners are aware of and follow these restrictions, both for their own safety and for the safety of their fellow motorists,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

“On our 511PAcom website and smartphone apps, you can get the most up-to-date information on current restrictions and travel conditions.”

Variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website, and smartphone apps will all be used to communicate restrictions.

On the website, drivers can also sign up for personalized alerts.

PennDOT advises drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible during the storm.

However, if travel is necessary, proceed with caution, slow down, and be aware of changing weather conditions.

Drivers should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges, due to the freezing temperatures expected during this event.

When temperatures drop below freezing, roads that appear wet may become icy, necessitating extra caution when approaching bridges and highway ramps, where ice can form without warning.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by visiting www.511PAcom to check conditions on more than 40,000 miles of roadway, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles.

511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to over 1,000 traffic cameras for free and 24 hours a day.

The “Check My Route” tool allows users to see plow truck status and travel alerts along a specific route.

511PA can also be accessed via a smartphone app for iPhone and Android devices, calling 5-1-1, or following regional Twitter alerts.