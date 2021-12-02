PennDOT plans to paint lines on Route 22322 eastbound in Dauphin County on Thursday.

PennDOT plans to paint eastbound Route 22322 in Dauphin County on Thursday.

On eastbound Route 22322, in Dauphin County, line painting is scheduled for tomorrow.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a moving operation.

Because of the cold nighttime temperatures, work is being done during the day, according to a press release.

Motorists should be aware of their surroundings, drive cautiously, and keep an eye out for slow-moving traffic.

This project is part of a 6.1-mile resurfacing project on Route 22322, which runs from Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough, Dauphin County.

On Route 22322 in Susquehanna and Middle Paxton townships, the City of Harrisburg, and Dauphin Borough, as well as a section of Elmerton Avenue eastward from the intersection with Route 22 (Cameron Street) and the ramps at Interstate 81, Route 39 (Linglestown Road), and Route 443, the project includes concrete base repairs, concrete patching, milling, resurfacing, tree removal, guide rail updates, minor drainage, and other miscellaneous

The prime contractor on this (dollar)13,522,128 project is Hempt Bros., Inc. of Camp Hill, PA.

The project is scheduled to be finished on August 5, 2022.

