PennDOT plans to repair the I-83 South Bridge next week.

The Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge over the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County is scheduled for steel repairs next week.

Both the northbound and southbound directions of the bridge will have lane restrictions.

Repairs will be completed in December.

From December 13 to December 31,

16 in Lemoyne Borough, where the bridge spans railroad tracks.

The contractor will begin work on I-83 southbound, then move the northbound lanes once the southbound work is finished.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., right lanes will be closed southbound, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., northbound.

The westbound exits to Lemoyne and the eastbound exits to 2nd Street will remain open.

Delays should be expected.

Alternative routes should be sought by motorists.

For their own safety as well as the safety of the road crews, travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, obey work zone signs, and use caution when driving through work zones.

