PennDOT reports that a three-vehicle crash in York County has shut down the I-83 southbound ramp.

PennDOT said Wednesday that a southbound exit ramp on I-83 is closed, causing traffic congestion in York County.

According to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler, the crash involved three vehicles on the Exit 16A – Queen Street ramp in York Township.

The scene is active, according to Schreffler.

The exact number of injuries and their severity are unknown.

INFOSURHOY has more information: