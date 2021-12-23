PennDOT says I-83 is now partially open after a truck carrying honey mustard caught fire.

PennDOT says I-83 is partially reopened after a fire on a truck carrying honey mustard.

In York County, a tractor-trailer carrying honey mustard pellets caught fire early Thursday morning, forcing the closure of a section of the highway.

The tractor-trailer caught fire around 5:30 a.m. on I-83 south at exit 14 to Leader Heights, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler.

Between the Leader Heights and Loganville exits, the highway was closed for almost two hours.

Two honey mustard pellets, as well as some empty pellets, were found inside the tractor-trailer, according to Schreffler.

According to PennDOT, the truck driver was not injured, but the truck was destroyed.

Around 7:45 a.m., the left lane of I-83 south reopened, according to Schreffler.

Expect delays in the area until the crash has been cleared.

The truck fire, as well as a subsequent small brush fire, have been put out.

The highway is expected to reopen completely by 9:30 a.m., according to Schreffler.

