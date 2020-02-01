‘Penniless parents expect me to take care of them after spending 25 years in Spain’

They’re completely penniless having made no provision for the future

Our idiotic parents expect us to look after them.

They’re just back from 25 years of drinking and partying in Spain.

Dad has health issues and our mum says she misses us.

But what she really wants is for my sister and me to house, feed and keep them.

They’re now living with my aunt but have eyes on my sister’s loft extension.

To date, I’ve paid off three hefty bills and lent them £2,000.

Mum has muttered that they’re entitled to a free ride for bringing us up. How does that work?

JANE SAYS: Your parents are up against the wall and attempting to brazen this one out.

They think that by storming ahead with full-on self-entitlement, you and your sister will cough up.

Presumably you have bills and responsibilities of your own.

Organise a family gathering and explain that they cannot expect or assume anything.

Of course you love them but you do need to make clear everyone has their limits.

Help them to ensure they are getting all the benefits to which they are entitled.

It’s up to your sister whether she houses them, but she needs to be told not to take on too much or allow herself to be ground down by emotional blackmail.