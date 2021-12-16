Pennsylvania, good morning: Telehealth woes; retirement; top college prospects

Pennsylvania, good morning: Telehealth woes; stepping down; top college prospects

What you should know: Tuesday, December

14th of February, 2021

Partially cloudy.

Kyle Shoen of Camp Hill shoots against Broden King of Lancaster Mennonite during Camp Hill’s 69-39 loss to Lancaster Mennonite on Dec.

Patients must deal with uneven insurance coverage and some medical providers who don’t want to bother with virtual visits because Pennsylvania is one of only seven states that do not require reimbursement for virtual visits.

In the wake of a state Supreme Court ruling, some central Pennsylvania schools have dropped their mask mandates.

Others still need them.

Vaccines and dining: If you’re going out to eat in Philadelphia after the new year, make sure you have proof of COVID vaccination.

Jake Corman: The Senate President Pro Tempore announced on Monday that he is going all-in for the GOP governor nomination next year and will not seek re-election to the state senate.

Alison Beam, Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary, announced her departure from Wolf’s administration just days after the state Supreme Court overturned her August school mask mandate.

Prof. Dr.

Oz: In January, Mehmet Oz, who recently announced his candidacy for the open US Senate seat in Pennsylvania, will end his syndicated talk show.

Micah Parsons: Don’t expect the former Penn State quarterback and Harrisburg native to slow down in his pursuit of NFL glory.

He tells INFOSURHOY’s Brian Linder, “I truly believe I was meant for this.”

Top prospects: INFOSURHOY highlights over 400 high school football players with collegiate potential.

Looking back: Keon Wylie’s high school career came to an end on Friday with a heartbreaking loss to Imhotep Charter, but he’ll be staying in state next year at State College.