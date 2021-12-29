Pennsylvania has one of the highest daily COVID-19 death tolls in the country, and is on the verge of breaking yet another infection record.

Pennsylvania has one of the highest daily COVID-19 death tolls and is on the verge of breaking another infection record.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania recorded 304 COVID-19 deaths, the highest number since last winter and among the pandemic’s highest.

The deaths bring the total number of people killed by the pandemic in Pennsylvania to 36,504.

On January 1, Pennsylvania’s highest daily death toll was 387.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s tracking, the number is 20.

At the time, the state had an average of 187 deaths per day over seven days.

In Pennsylvania, deaths have been declining for about two weeks, with the seven-day average falling to 38 on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania has also been breaking daily case records, with an all-time high of 13,900 cases recorded on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania set a new high by reporting nearly 13,000 confirmed cases and 4,500 probable cases.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated people continue to account for the majority of serious COVID-19 illnesses in the state, according to data.

As of Monday, 165 adults and five children were being treated at Penn State Health for COVID-19.

120 of the 149 COVID-19 patients with known vaccination status were not fully vaccinated.

In addition, 32 of 35 patients in intensive care and 23 of 25 patients on breathing ventilators had not received their full vaccination.

As of Wednesday, 115 COVID-19 patients were being treated at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, with 84% of them being unvaccinated.

86 percent of those in intensive care and 86 percent of those on breathing ventilators were unvaccinated.

On a more positive note, Pennsylvania’s vaccination situation is improving, with the state reporting that 73.9 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and up are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Last week, nearly 280,000 doses were administered in 66 counties across the state, with the exception of Philadelphia, which has its own vaccination program.

There were 146,007 booster doses administered to adults and 23,348 doses administered to children.

Vaccinations were down 31% from the previous week, according to the state, with the holiday season to blame.

