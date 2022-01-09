Pennsylvania is a state in the United States.

Pennsylvania is a state located in the United States.
Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer was elected president judge of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania on Friday, and will serve a five-year term.
Jubelirer’s new role will include budgeting, oversight of administrative offices, scheduling, special sessions, education, and bench-bar interaction, among other things.
According to a news release, Jubelirer said, “I am honored to have my colleagues’ trust and confidence in me, and I look forward to continuing to serve alongside such a wonderful group of jurists and all of the capable staff who ensure the Court’s smooth operation.”
Jubelirer takes over from President Judge P Kevin Brobson, who was recently sworn in as a member of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Jubelirer has been a member of the Commonwealth Court since 2001.
In November, she was re-elected for a second ten-year term.
Her current term will end in January 2032.
Jubelirer worked as an assistant professor at DePaul College of Law and as a teaching fellow at Stanford Law School before becoming a judge.
“It’s humbling to join such a distinguished list of those who have served as president judge of this Court before me, and I look forward to seeking their wise counsel as we continue to move the court forward, particularly in the face of the ongoing global pandemic,” Jubelirer said.
