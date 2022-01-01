Pennsylvania is a state located in the United States.

The figures are staggering and depressing: the Pennsylvania Turnpike failed to collect just under (dollar)105 million in tolls last year, an increase of about (dollar)24 million from the previous year.

The unpaid tolls mostly come from drivers who don’t have an E-ZPass transponder and didn’t pay a bill they received in the mail after the agency photographed their license plate.

Drivers who intentionally cover their license or take other steps to avoid paying turnpike tolls, or who live out of state and feel no obligation to pay Pennsylvania’s piper, are examples of delinquents.

Turnpike officials agree that unpaid tolls are too high, and they plan to take steps in the new year to reduce “leakage,” or money that goes uncollected due to scofflaw motorists who refuse to pay.

Some lawmakers have proposed bills to reinstate toll collectors, who were eliminated 18 months ahead of schedule in May 2020 in order to reduce contact between collectors and drivers during the pandemic.

However, the agency believes that its failure to collect about 7% of the revenue it should have been consistent and that it is still well within industry standards.

Last year, it brought in $1.2 billion.

In addition to tweaking some collection procedures, CEO Mark Compton believes the agency should do a better job of explaining the uncollected revenue.

“It is undeniable that we must improve our communication.

“On the enforcement side, we need to keep working,” Compton said.

“However, we are exceeding industry and personal expectations.”

We’re still looking for ways to improve.”

The transition from toll collectors to all-electronic tolling is one reason why the number of unpaid tolls has increased.

The percentage of unpaid bills among those who use the Toll By Plate system has remained consistent at around 33%, but the number of motorists who use it has increased dramatically since the turnpike eliminated toll collectors.

According to Craig Shuey, the turnpike’s chief operating officer, “everything is trending exactly as it did before” toll collectors were eliminated.

“Although the dollar amount and number of transactions are higher, the percentage remains the same.

At the time, the leakage exposure didn’t exist.

