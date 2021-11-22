Pennsylvania is on the verge of having 74% of adults fully vaccinated; hospitalizations are on the rise once more: daily update

From midnight Thursday to midnight Sunday, Pennsylvania reported 17,455 new COVID-19 infections, according to a report released Monday.

The state also reported 106 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 32,931.

As of early Monday, Pennsylvania hospitals were caring for 3,174 COVID-19 patients, with 751 in intensive care.

This is up from 3,095 hospitalizations and less than 700 people in intensive care on Friday.

According to the state’s daily update, 73.6 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania increased to 11.7 percent in the seven days ending Thursday, according to the most recent data available.

This is up from around 8% recently, and it’s more than double the 5% level considered a sign of significant spread.

