Pennsylvania lawmakers have approved a veto-proof bill aimed at repealing local gun laws.

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate approved veto-proof legislation on Tuesday that would allow gun owners and gun-rights groups to sue cities that enacted firearms restrictions that were later found to be illegal under state law.

Despite Governor Rick Scott’s threat of veto, the bill was passed.

The bill was passed 32-17 by the Republican-controlled chamber, with three Democrats joining every Republican in support.

The bill, which passed the Republican-controlled House in June and is now on its way to Wolf’s desk, is the latest in a long-running feud with the Democrat over how to address gun violence.

Meanwhile, Wolf’s preferred legislation has gotten little traction in the legislature.

A gun owner or a gun-rights organization would have legal standing to sue municipalities over firearms ordinances that they believe are more restrictive than state law under the bill.

If a city’s gun ordinance is overturned in court, it may be ordered to pay damages.

Pennsylvania has long prohibited local governments from enforcing firearms ordinances that regulate gun and ammunition ownership, possession, transfer, and transportation.

However, gun-rights organizations claim that municipalities frequently disregard the decades-old ban by approving their own gun restrictions.

Philadelphia and other municipalities are suing to overturn the law in court.

To address the gun violence in Philadelphia, lawmakers are calling for the Attorney General’s jurisdiction to be expanded.

