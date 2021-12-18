Pennsylvania’s lack of telehealth legislation is causing a lot of problems for patients who desperately need it.

Danielle Ohl of Spotlight Pennsylvania contributed to this article.

HARRISBURG — Cheryl Gibson was in excruciating pain while driving.

Gibson had started an at-home breathing treatment for her emphysema eight months before a mild headache at the base of her skull exploded into debilitating pain.

Her arm became numb, and she dropped the nebulizer tube she was holding.

Gibson was convinced she’d had a stroke, but months of tests and scans have failed to pinpoint the source of the unpredictably painful episodes she now has several times a week.

Gibson uses telehealth appointments to see her neurologist and other doctors because she has no way of knowing when an attack is coming, and she has preexisting conditions that limit her mobility and increase her risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.

When she was referred to a pain management specialist, however, the office informed her that she would have to visit in person.

Gibson drove 45 minutes one way from her home in Schuylkill Haven to her Tamaqua office, hoping her dull headache wouldn’t get any worse.

Her appointment was only five minutes long and didn’t include a physical examination.

“I’m not a big baby,” Gibson explained.

“However, this is crippling.”

I can’t function, I can’t do anything, and I can’t drive because I don’t feel safe.”

After the pandemic made in-person visits potentially dangerous, the number of Pennsylvanians who now rely on phone and video appointments has increased.

Many health-care providers and insurance companies quickly embraced telehealth as a necessary method of providing needed care to patients.

However, the state is one of only seven in the country without a law requiring private insurers to reimburse for telehealth, resulting in a patchwork of care.

Telehealth access is determined by a person’s insurance company or specific insurance plan.

Even if a patient has insurance, medical providers may refuse to provide telehealth services because they must determine eligibility for each of…

