Pennsylvania’s state Senate narrowly approves looser rules for canned cocktail take-out sales.

The Pennsylvania Senate, by a vote of 26-24, revived a proposal pushed by Sen.

Mike Regan, R-York and Cumberland counties, introduced legislation that would relax the state’s current alcohol sales laws by allowing pre-packaged cocktails to be sold outside of state-run liquor stores.

The so-called “ready-to-go” cocktails would be able to be sold for off-premise use at bars and taverns, beer distributorships, and groceries that have obtained restaurant liquor licenses to support beer and wine sales under the amendment that Regan successfully saw inserted into a separate alcohol bill.

On identical roll call votes, the bill was amended and then passed by the Senate, with 26 members of the Republican majority out-polling an opposition group that included 21 Democrats and GOP members Michelle Brooks, R-Mercer County, Robert Tomlinson, R-Bucks County, and John Yudichak, R-Luzerne County.

It now goes to the state House, where a similar proposal failed to gain traction this summer.

The proposal has sparked debate.

Distilleries that want to expand sales channels for their products, as well as those who want to see more liberal alcohol sales laws in Pennsylvania, support it.

“The ready-to-drink cocktail trend is sweeping the country, but spirits consumers in Pennsylvania are at a severe disadvantage when it comes to purchasing these products,” said David Wojnar, senior vice president and head of state government relations for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

In Pennsylvania, state-owned liquor stores currently have a monopoly on spirits-based ready-to-drink products like pre-mixed margaritas, rum punch, and pina coladas ready to pour over ice.

“SB 566 simply allows stores that already sell beverage alcohol to also sell spirits-based RTD products, thereby increasing consumer convenience, supporting local businesses, and increasing state tax revenues,” Wojnar explained.

However, a trade group representing bars and restaurants has stated that the bill, as written, violates their exclusive franchise as the sole seller of distilled spirits products outside of state stores.

“We wouldn’t object to people who can sell liquor now being able to sell take-out ready-to-drinks,” said Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.

“However, if it continues…

