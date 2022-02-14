Penny Mordaunt could emerge as a surprise contender to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader.

Penny Mordaunt could emerge as a dark horse in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader.

Some MPs are quietly promoting the Brexiteer and former Defense Secretary as a unifying figure.

One of the main reasons Boris Johnson’s allies believe he can weather the storm, no matter how bad Partygate gets, is that Tory MPs have little in the way of an obvious candidate to replace him.

Unlike previous regicide plots, there is no obvious ‘prince over the water,’ as Michael Heseltine was during Margaret Thatcher’s reign and Johnson was during David Cameron’s and Theresa May’s reigns.

Given that the position is not only for Tory leader, but also for Prime Minister, any candidate must have served in the Cabinet.

With the drumbeat of war on Europe’s outskirts, now is not the time for a newcomer.

One of the obvious reasons why Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been mentioned as a possible outside candidate to succeed Johnson is the backdrop of tensions with Russia.

After outshining Dominic Raab during the fall of Kabul, he took a shot at the former Foreign Secretary this weekend, tweeting that he had canceled his family vacation to focus on Ukraine.

After party activists propelled him to the top of the ConservativeHome league table of Cabinet minister satisfaction ratings, that felt like a victory lap.

After a year of dominance, Wallace dethroned Liz Truss from the top spot.

However, another minister with extensive defense experience is quietly catching Tory MPs’ attention.

Penny Mordaunt, the UK’s first female Defence Secretary, has served in two Cabinet positions and has eight years of ministerial experience, including under Cameron, May, and Johnson.

Mordaunt also meets a key requirement that many MPs believe is required to become Prime Minister in the current Tory party: she is a firm Brexit supporter.

Despite being converts to the cause, Wallace and Truss voted for Remain in 2016 (when Truss stated that leaving the EU would be detrimental to the UK’s economic interests).

Of course, Rishi Sunak is the most well-known Brexiteer with Cabinet experience, and with Michael Gove ruling out a third term and Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg seen as too divisive, it’s no surprise he’s the bookies’ favourite.

However, there are some MPs who aren’t convinced.

