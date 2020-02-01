Penrith Panthers star Tyrone May avoids jail after pleading guilty over sex tape scandal

NRL star Tyrone May has been spared jail after multiple sex tapes were leaked online involving women who were unaware they were being filmed.

The Penrith Panthers player, 23, was on Friday given a three-year good behaviour bond in the Parramatta Local Court over the 2018 videos.

Magistrate Robyn Denes lectured May about consent in the ‘Me Too’ era and also said his lack of remorse almost landed him in jail.

However, defence barrister Richard Pontello SC told the court his client had shown remorse by messaging one of the women when the footage first emerged, 9news reported.

‘Oh f**k, so sorry. I hope you are okay. I will try to keep you in the loop from my end. Thank you for being such a legend,’ the message read.

He also claimed May had been suffering emotionally at the time the videos were filmed as his career was ‘hanging by a thread’.

The 23-year-old was sidelined when the footage first emerged online.

One incident involved a sexual act with a woman at Coffs Harbour in February 2018.

There was also second incident where May filmed a sexual act with another woman at Kingswood in May 2018.

‘It’s reprehensible,’ magistrate Denes said.

‘Not the conduct but Mr May’s conduct in filming it without consent.’

Ms Denes recalled a video which went viral at the start of the Me Too movement, using tea as an analogy for consent.

‘It makes it really simple – If you don’t know they are going to consent, why would you assume they do consent?’ Ms Denes said.

‘Do you just assume people want milk and sugar with their tea? No, you ask.’

May pleaded guilty to four counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent on November 22, the day the matter was due to go to hearing.

Penrith NRL coach Ivan Cleary and star player Nathan Cleary were seated in the back of the court during the sentence.

As part of the bond, he will perform 300 hours of community service.