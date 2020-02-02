Pensioner, 67, ‘beat seagull to death with his walking stick then returned to pub’

A 67-year-old pensioner has been arrested after he allegedly beat a seagull to death with his walking stick before returning to the pub to finish his drink.

He was arrested under the Wildlife Countryside Act Protection of Birds law after the gull was found ‘smashed to bits’ on Market Street in Rhyl, north Wales, at midday on Thursday.

A witness said she had to box up the seagulls remains to prevent children from seeing the ‘disgusting’ scene.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: ‘We responded to an incident on Market Street, Rhyl at 12.26 pm yesterday following reports that an elderly man was hitting a bird with a walking stick.

‘The 67-year old man has now been arrested under the Wildlife Countryside Act Protection of Birds law and has been taken into custody.’

An RSPCA Cymru spokesperson said: ‘These allegations are very shocking and extremely serious.

‘This matter is being investigated by North Wales Police and we are unable to comment further for legal reasons.’