Pensioner forced to buy tissues after shelves were stripped of toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

This is the tragic moment an elderly man reached for a box of tissues after shoppers depleted a supermarket of toilet paper amid coronavirus panic.

The pensioner was photographed staring at empty shelves in a Coles supermarket in Perth on Thursday, after attempting to buy toilet paper.

Posting the heartbreaking image on Facebook local woman Justine Bowers poured scorn on panic buyers.

‘This absolutely broke my heart seeing this old man grabbing tissues because there was no toilet paper left,’ she wrote.

Ms Bowers said she offered the man the ‘very few toilet rolls’ she had as she couldn’t bring herself to see him go without.

‘Pull your f***ing head in people and stop panic buying toilet paper,’ she wrote.

‘Shame on all the people who have been buying in bulk because it’s affecting so many people who aren’t fortunate enough to do so.

‘A picture says a thousand words.’

The heartbreaking picture has been shared more than 17,000 times, as supermarket shelves continue to be emptied.

Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths were forced to introduce a four-pack limit on toilet paper earlier this week after anxious shoppers rushed to stockpile on items.

Shelves have also been void of pasta, rice, tinned and painkillers amid the panic.

On Thursday, Woolworths announced it was imposing buying restrictions on rice after it earlier introduced limits on hand sanitiser and toilet tissue.

Viewers of Ms Bowers post declared stockpiling shoppers to be ‘selfish’ as not every resident can afford to bulk buy their groceries.

‘Everyone being so f***ing selfish like usual and what about the elderly that can’t afford to stockpile on their pensions? Oh yeah they go without,’ one person commented on the picture.

‘Sadly this just doesn’t affect the elderly. It’s also the families/people who live week by week, who cant afford to bulk buy,’ wrote another.

Ms Bowers was also praised for her small yet generous offer.

‘This made me cry, I still am. Thank you for being so kind,’ one wrote.

‘This is so sad to see and really gets me p***ed off. Glad there are still some kind considerate souls out there who still think of others,’ said another.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Australians to stay calm amid the spread of the disease and consulted with Woolworths and Coles about the virus’ impact on supply chains and consumer behaviour.

The bizarre toilet paper crisis made headlines around the world on Wednesday as anxious shoppers fought to buy up as many rolls as possible in preparation for a potential pandemic.

People were photographed piling trolleys high with huge multi-packs and one woman allegedly ‘pulled a knife’ on another shopper in a row over toilet paper.

The panic buying prompted Kleenex to reassure customers on social media.

‘Australia, don’t panic!’ the post read.

‘We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with Kleenex Complete Clean toilet paper.

‘As you can see, we won’t be running out any time soon,’ it said, sharing a photo of the Kleenex warehouse piled high with columns of toilet paper.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said there were no issues with toilet paper supply in NSW and urged the public to refrain from bulk-buying.

‘People should just go about their daily business in terms of the products they purchase and I don’t see a need to do that (bulk buy) at this stage,’ she said.

At least 62 people in Australia are confirmed to have fallen ill with the deadly respiratory illness.

In NSW, a Year 11 Sydney student is the latest person to test positive for the virus. Epping Boys high School was shut on Friday and staff and students have been advised to self-quarantine at home.

The death of an elderly NSW woman in an aged care facility has also meant 17 children had to be tested after they visited the Dorothy Henderson Lodge at Sydney’s Macquarie Park.

James Kwan, 75, was the first Australian to die of the virus, after contracting it on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was forced to dock off the coast of Japan.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has spread to 80 countries, with 95,000 confirmed cases and 3,250 deaths.